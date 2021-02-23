College Station, Rudder boys soccer teams play to 1-1 tie

“We had a lot of great chances in the first half, and then early in the second half we just couldn’t capitalize,” Seydler said. “The last game [against College Station], same thing, we had a crossbar hit. They’ve got a phenomenal goalkeeper. And finally we were able to break through.”

College Station has been fighting a different problem. The Cougars have had trouble holding onto leads, something first-year head coach Chad Peevey understands is a learning process with a young team that includes only six seniors.

“I thought when A.J. put that one away we were going to finish it out,” Peevey said. “We’ve got to grow and finish out games. They’re just growing pains we have to go through. We have a lot more district games to keep growing and get better.”

Pineda’s goal certainly was something to build on.

Rudder goalkeeper Sammy Davila was matching his counterpart until College Station’s Shane Grant, who was playing out wide, got a through ball to fellow senior Pineda.

“A.J.’s a pretty creative player,” Peevey said. “He was able to beat a couple guys and then put it into the corner. He’s a great player.”

Rudder’s defense had been tough to crack, Pineda said.