College Station opens football playoffs with 38-26 bi-district victory over Sherman

“To be able to move the chains and do it with pace I think got the kids’ confidence back. We got back into a rhythm,” Huff said. “The way [Sherman was] playing back today, things just weren’t going to be there down the field. So it was more like, ‘Hey, let’s get the running game and tighten up the box a little bit.’ The kids stayed after it right there, and I think getting first downs was huge.”

Much of the Cougars’ success came from their running back tandem of Brown and Marquise Collins. Brown carried the load in the first half, and Collins came in during the second half with fresh legs. Brown led the way with 223 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Collins collected 104 yards and a second-half touchdown on 16 carries.

“They call us the two-headed snake back there,” Brown said. “Us two back there, I know if I come out if I’m tired or something, I know he can really run the ball and get us the yards we need. When the game went on, we started running the ball down their throat. Their will started to break.”

On offense, though, Sherman wouldn’t surrender.