College Station opens football playoffs with 38-26 bi-district victory over Sherman

Patience and a responsive offense made up College Station’s formula for success Saturday afternoon at Cougar Field.
The Cougars fended off a relentless Sherman squad 38-26 in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs by busting big plays at opportune moments and responding to the Bearcats’ second-half scores.
“It was just a gritty second half for us,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “The kids just kept playing and playing.”
College Station advanced to the area round for the sixth straight season and will face No. 1 Denton Ryan at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
Huff said he was concerned at halftime after Sherman struck with 12 seconds left in the second quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Tate Bethel to Zavery Miller, cutting College Station’s lead to 14-7.
“It kind of took the wind out of our sails coming into halftime,” Huff said. “We played a pretty good first half but made one mistake, so let’s not let that be a defining moment for us in the second half.”
The Cougars didn’t.
College Station stopped Sherman on the opening drive of the second half, then cruised down field and went ahead 21-7 on Roderick Brown’s 5-yard touchdown run.
College Station later built its lead to 31-14 midway through the fourth quarter on Dawson Schremp’s 32-yard field goal. After a Sherman score, the Cougars answered again as Brown scored on a 25-yard run with 4:24 remaining in the game to extend the Cougars lead to 38-20.
“To be able to move the chains and do it with pace I think got the kids’ confidence back. We got back into a rhythm,” Huff said. “The way [Sherman was] playing back today, things just weren’t going to be there down the field. So it was more like, ‘Hey, let’s get the running game and tighten up the box a little bit.’ The kids stayed after it right there, and I think getting first downs was huge.”
Much of the Cougars’ success came from their running back tandem of Brown and Marquise Collins. Brown carried the load in the first half, and Collins came in during the second half with fresh legs. Brown led the way with 223 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Collins collected 104 yards and a second-half touchdown on 16 carries.
“They call us the two-headed snake back there,” Brown said. “Us two back there, I know if I come out if I’m tired or something, I know he can really run the ball and get us the yards we need. When the game went on, we started running the ball down their throat. Their will started to break.”
On offense, though, Sherman wouldn’t surrender.
Quarterback Tate Bethel accounted for three second-half touchdowns — two passing, one rushing — and often willed Sherman down the field to keep the Bearcats alive. Their effort wasn’t enough, however, as Sherman never drew within one score in the fourth quarter.
“He’s the grittiest, toughest football player I’ve ever known in my life,” Sherman coach J.D. Martinez said. “The kids go out and battle. They give it everything they’ve got, and that’s how our kids are able to compete, because they play so hard.”
Had Sherman capitalized in the first half, things might have been different. The Bearcats reached Cougar territory on each of their first three possessions but didn’t score a point on any of them. Bethel threw two interceptions in the first half.
“We’ve got to be able to finish,” Martinez said. “It sure could’ve been a different deal if we were able to capitalize on those.”
College Station now looks ahead to its second-round game against Denton Ryan, which beat Dallas Adams 69-8 in the bi-district round Friday night.
“You win and advance,” Huff said. “We get to play another week, and regardless of the opponent right now ... that’s what’s going to be talked about all week with other people, but it won’t be talked about with us because our region is unbelievable. You’ve got to go out and do those things. We’re going to go out and practice next week and put our best foot forward.”
