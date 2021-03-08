 Skip to main content
College Station lineman Cory Hendrix commits to Kansas
College Station offensive lineman Cory Hendrix announced his commitment to Kansas via Twitter on Sunday. The junior made the District 8-5A first team with 43 pancake blocks, a 90% grade average and no sacks allowed in the 2020 season.

Cory Hendrix.JPG

Cory Hendrix

 College Station High School
