College Station JV Purple 47, Hutto 0

College Station’s Isaiah Pennygraph had touchdown runs of 22 and 68 yards, and Zach Dang added a 6-yarder to help the Cougars shut out Hutto 47-0 on Thursday.

College Station’s Arrington Maiden threw an 8-yard TD pass to Cole Cashion and a 12-yarder to Dang, while Michael Thompson returned a punt 58 yards for a TD.

On defense for the Cougars, Adrian Trevino returned an interception for a TD, and Austin Becton and Dat Tran recovered fumbles.