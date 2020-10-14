College Station JV Purple 38, Belton 35

College Station’s Isiah Pennygrath scored four touchdowns including the game-winner on a 72-yard pass from Arrington Maiden to pace the Cougar JV Purple’s 38-35 victory over Belton on Wednesday.
Pennygrath also scored on runs of 6, 7 and 3 yards. Maiden threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Zach Dang, who added a 4-yard TD run. Offensive linemen Brendan Metcalf, Preston Browning, Jeremy Lerma, Gorner Stone and Peyton Reed played well in the victory.
On defense, Austin Becton had a fumble recovery, while Reed, Chase Alex and Carter Grom played well for the Cougars.
