College Station JV Purple 37, A&M Consolidated JV White 16

College Station’s Isaiah Pennygraph scored on runs of 3 and 25 yards, and Arrington Maiden threw a 48-yard TD pass to Tyler Chmelar in the Cougar JV Purple football team’s 37-16 victory over A&M Consolidated JV White.

College Station’s Zach Dang also had a 2-yard TD run. Henrick Knoops returned a punt for a TD and made 4 of 5 extra-point kicks. Cole Cashion, Carter Grom, Austin Becton and Peyton Reed led the Cougar defense in tackles, and Ryan Stanford and Trey Borak played well in the secondary for College Station (7-1).

Consol’s Malik Hammond threw a 76-yard TD pass to Christian Watters, a 26-yard TD pass to Ja’Mond Debose and a two-point conversion pass to Debose. Watters also ran in a two-point conversion.