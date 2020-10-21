 Skip to main content
College Station JV Purple 34, Temple 14

Zach Dang had a 25-yard touchdown run, a 25-yard TD reception and an interception to lead College Station’s JV Purple football team past Temple 34-14 on Wednesday.

College Station’s Isaiah Pennygraph had two TD runs and Arrington Maiden threw two TD passes, one to Dang and one to Tyler Chmelar. Hendrick Knoops also made 4 of 5 extra-point kicks.

On defense for the Cougars (4-1), defensive linemen Peyton Reed, Dat Tran and Jeremy Lerma each had multiple tackles for loss, and Lerma recovered a fumble. Trey Borak, Ryan Stanford, Chandel Lewis and Carter Grom also played well for College Station.

