The College Station JV Purple football team clinched the district title after a strong all-around showing in a 34-8 victory over Magnolia West on Thursday.

College Station (8-1) got 7- and 3-yard touchdown runs from Zach Dang, and Arrington Maiden threw a 20-yard TD pass to Tyler Chmelar. Chmelar also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, and Ladarius Stevenson returned an interception for another score in the season finale.