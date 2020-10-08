 Skip to main content
College Station JV Purple 34, Magnolia 22
College Station had an all-around effort in its 34-22 win over Magnolia on Thursday. The Cougars improved to 2-1 with the help of quarterback Arrington Maiden, who threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Caden Brown and an 11-yard TD pass to Tyler Chmelar.

Zach Dang added two TDs off of an 8- and 35-yard run, while Isaiah Pennygraph took it all the way for a 63-yard TD run in the Cougars’ victory. Chase Alex led the defense with a fumble and multiple tackles for loss.

The Cougars will face Belton next Thursday.

