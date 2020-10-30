College Station JV Purple 34, Brenham JV A 28

Isaiah Pennygraph had four touchdowns, leading College Station’s JV Purple team to a 34-28 victory over Brenham on Thursday. Adding to Pennygraph’s TD runs, Arrington Maiden connected with Zach Dang on an 8-yard touchdown pass. The Cougars were led defensively by Trey Borak, Logan Bradshaw and Dat Tran, who each recovered a fumble, and Chandell Lewis and Tate Vela who each forced a fumble. Austin Becton and Tyler Chmelar also led the team in tackles.