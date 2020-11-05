College Station JV Purple 20, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0

College Station’s Austin Becton, Carter Grom, Chandel Lewis and Ryan Stanford each recovered a fumble as the Cougar JV Purple’s defense ruled the night in a 20-0 victory over Fort Bend Ridge Point.
Tyler Chmelar forced a fumble on College Station’s first defensive play to set the tone, and Brendan Metcalf and Dat Tran each had multiple tackles for loss. Chase Alex also blocked a field goal to help seal the shutout.
On offense, Isaiah Pennygraph scored all three of College Station’s touchdowns on runs of 2, 40 and 45 yards.
College Station (6-1) will play A&M Consolidated next week.
