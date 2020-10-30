 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station JV boys cross country team wins district meet
0 comments

College Station JV boys cross country team wins district meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KATY — College Station’s JV boys cross country team won the District 19-5A JV meet Friday. Evan Batteas (first), Luke Hull (second), Ben Crockett (third), Grant Maraist (fifth), Dylan McCue (16th), Eli Fry (20th), Tyler Kelley (21st), Heyu Li (35th) and Reagan Cohen (49th) helped the Cougars win with 27 points. A&M Consolidated took second with 42 points.

College Station swept the boys and girls team titles in the varsity race Thursday, advancing to the Region III meet on Nov. 9 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert