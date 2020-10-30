College Station JV boys cross country team wins district meet

KATY — College Station’s JV boys cross country team won the District 19-5A JV meet Friday. Evan Batteas (first), Luke Hull (second), Ben Crockett (third), Grant Maraist (fifth), Dylan McCue (16th), Eli Fry (20th), Tyler Kelley (21st), Heyu Li (35th) and Reagan Cohen (49th) helped the Cougars win with 27 points. A&M Consolidated took second with 42 points.
College Station swept the boys and girls team titles in the varsity race Thursday, advancing to the Region III meet on Nov. 9 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!