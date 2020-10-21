 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station JV Black 62, New Caney 0
0 comments

College Station JV Black 62, New Caney 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rylan Deming scored twice on defense, returning an interception 26 yards and a fumble 22 yards for touchdowns, and Rafael Yanez and Anthony Trevino each had three TD runs to pace the College Station JV Black football team to a 62-0 victory over New Caney on Wednesday.

Bobby Drake also had a 39-yard TD run for the Cougars (5-0), while Connor Young kicked eight extra points. Shane Bellows helped lead College Station’s defense, while Jaxon Edwards recovered a fumble and Daa’yan Ahmed had two sacks.

College Station will play at Lufkin on Nov. 5.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert