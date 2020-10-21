College Station JV Black 62, New Caney 0

Rylan Deming scored twice on defense, returning an interception 26 yards and a fumble 22 yards for touchdowns, and Rafael Yanez and Anthony Trevino each had three TD runs to pace the College Station JV Black football team to a 62-0 victory over New Caney on Wednesday.
Bobby Drake also had a 39-yard TD run for the Cougars (5-0), while Connor Young kicked eight extra points. Shane Bellows helped lead College Station’s defense, while Jaxon Edwards recovered a fumble and Daa’yan Ahmed had two sacks.
College Station will play at Lufkin on Nov. 5.
