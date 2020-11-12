 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station JV Black 62, Cleveland JV 0
0 comments

College Station JV Black 62, Cleveland JV 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Anthony Trevino ran for three touchdowns, and Brooks Dewitt caught a 7-yard TD pass and returned a punt 47 yards for another score as the Cougar JV Black football team shut out Cleveland 62-0 on Thursday.

Ashton Kirchner, Korbin Johnson, Landon Boyle, Rylan Deming and Jaxon Edwards led College Station’s defense to the shutout.

College Station’s Paul Padron threw two TD passes, including a 19-yarder to Clifton Love. M.J. Hinson returned a punt 52 yards for a TD. Grayson Brock had a 3-yard TD run, and Adian Eaddy-Porras had a 7-yarder. Conner Young added eight extra-point kicks.

The Cougars (7-0) will play at Caney Creek next Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert