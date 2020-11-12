College Station JV Black 62, Cleveland JV 0

College Station’s Anthony Trevino ran for three touchdowns, and Brooks Dewitt caught a 7-yard TD pass and returned a punt 47 yards for another score as the Cougar JV Black football team shut out Cleveland 62-0 on Thursday.

Ashton Kirchner, Korbin Johnson, Landon Boyle, Rylan Deming and Jaxon Edwards led College Station’s defense to the shutout.

College Station’s Paul Padron threw two TD passes, including a 19-yarder to Clifton Love. M.J. Hinson returned a punt 52 yards for a TD. Grayson Brock had a 3-yard TD run, and Adian Eaddy-Porras had a 7-yarder. Conner Young added eight extra-point kicks.

The Cougars (7-0) will play at Caney Creek next Thursday.