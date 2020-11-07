 Skip to main content
College Station JV Black 49, Lufkin JV 6
Paul Padron threw three touchdown passes, and Rafael Yanez ran for two more scores to help the College Station JV Black football team race past Lufkin 49-6 on Thursday.

College Station’s Grayson Brock caught TD passes of 12 and 2 yards, and Bubba Garcia caught an 18-yarder. Bobby Drake also had a 58-yard TD run, and Anthony Trevino had a 2-yarder. Conner Young made seven extra-point kicks.

Shane Bellows and Kyle Newsome led College Station’s defense.

College Station (6-0) will host Cleveland next Thursday.

