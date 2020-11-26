College Station JV Black 42, Waller JV 0

College Station’s Rafael Yanez and Anthony Trevino each ran for two touchdowns, and Jaxon Edwards, Korbin Johnson and M.J. Hinson led the defense to a shutout in the Cougar JV Black football team’s 42-0 victory over Waller on Wednesday.

Yanez scored on runs of 61 and 3 yards, and Trevino scored on runs of 1 and 15 yards. Isaiah Pennygraph also scored on a 1-yard run. Brooks Dewitt caught a 32-yard TD pass. Conner Young kicked six extra points. Kolton Griswold blocked a punt that teammate Carter Grom recovered, and Shane Bellows forced a fumble.

College Station (9-0) will play Magnolia West next Thursday to end the season.