College Station JV Black 35, New Caney Porter 0

Rafael Yanez led the Cougars with three touchdowns in a shut out of New Caney Porter 35-0 on Thursday.

Yanez had TD runs of 2, 1 and 4 yards, but he wasn’t the only one to see the endzone in the win. Brooks Dewitt had a 6-yard TD catch from Paul Padron and Anthony Trevino took it home with a 32-yard TD run.