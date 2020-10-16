College Station JV Black 35, New Caney Porter 0

Rafael Yanez led the Cougars with three touchdowns in a shut out of New Caney Porter 35-0 on Thursday.
Yanez had TD runs of 2, 1 and 4 yards, but he wasn’t the only one to see the endzone in the win. Brooks Dewitt had a 6-yard TD catch from Paul Padron and Anthony Trevino took it home with a 32-yard TD run.
College Station’s kicker Connor Young had five PAT kicks. The Cougars’ defense was led by Korbin Johnson, Daa’yan Ahmed, Jairus Myles-West, Ryland Deming and Shane Bellows. College Station will face New Caney next Wednesday at home.
