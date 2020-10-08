College Station JV Black 35, Magnolia 0

Quarterback Paul Padron had two touchdown passes to Bubba Garcia for 40-yards and Clifton Love for 47-yards, and Rafael Yanez saw the endzone twice after TD runs of 3 and 2 in the Cougars win. M. J. Hinson also added a 64-yard punt return on special teams. The Cougars defense was led by Daa’yan Ahmed, Korbin Johnson, Jaxon Edwards, Landon Boyle and Jairus Myles-West.