 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station JV Black 20, Magnolia West 12
0 comments

College Station JV Black 20, Magnolia West 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rafael Yanez’s two-touchdown performance against Magnolia West led the College Station JV Black football team to a 20-12 victory on Thursday as the Cougars claimed the district title and finished undefeated.

Yanez scored on 1- and 3-yard TD runs, while Bubba Garcia caught a TD pass from Paul Padron in the Cougars’ 10th straight victory. Connor Young added two extra-point kicks.

College Station’s M.J. Hinson had an interception, while Korbin Johnson, Chantz Johnson, Jaxon Edwards and Shane Bellows helped lead the defense.

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert