College Station JV Black 20, Magnolia West 12

Rafael Yanez’s two-touchdown performance against Magnolia West led the College Station JV Black football team to a 20-12 victory on Thursday as the Cougars claimed the district title and finished undefeated.
Yanez scored on 1- and 3-yard TD runs, while Bubba Garcia caught a TD pass from Paul Padron in the Cougars’ 10th straight victory. Connor Young added two extra-point kicks.
College Station’s M.J. Hinson had an interception, while Korbin Johnson, Chantz Johnson, Jaxon Edwards and Shane Bellows helped lead the defense.
