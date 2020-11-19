College Station JV 42, Caney Creek JV 0

College Station’s Rafael Yanez had touchdown runs of 50, 15 and 1 yard, and Zach Dang had a 2-yard TD run and 30-yard TD catch to help the Cougar JV football team beat Caney Creek 42-0.
College Station’s Paul Padron threw two touchdown passes, including a 10-yarder to Adian Eaddy-Porras. Connor Young kicked six extra points. Bobby Drake had an interception. Kolton Griswold blocked a punt, and Shane Bellows and Jaxon Edwards led the Cougar defense.
College Station (8-0) will play Waller on Wednesday.
