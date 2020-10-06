College Station handles Rudder's second-set push to win District 19-5A match

“I just knew it was neck-and-neck,” Goerig said. “Whoever was going to be more aggressive was going to win, so I just had to be more aggressive.”

It’s a role Goerig has grown into to complement the 5-5 De La Garza, 5-10 Sunkari and 5-10 Newton, who are usually the big hitters.

“[Goerig] has stepped up a lot for us offensively this year,” Street said. “When we’re in system and able to use her to her capabilities, she is usually very efficient and effective.”

Goerig helped College Station to an early lead in the second set and had two kills in the third set in helping the Lady Cougars to a 10-3 lead.

“Once we start being aggressive, we are really good,” Goerig said.

Rudder went toe-to-toe early with College Station, battling back from a four-point deficit for a 16-16 tie in the first set. The Lady Rangers also tied it at 21, 22 and 23 with an ace by senior Jordyn Woodard and kills by junior Asani McGee and sophomore Neeley Rutledge.

“Rudder came out exceptionally well,” Street said. “They had a lot of energy. They picked up a lot of what we were putting down, and we played pretty flat.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}