College Station handles Rudder's second-set push to win District 19-5A match

The College Station volleyball team returned to its winning ways but not before a gut check thanks to the Rudder Lady Rangers.
Back-to-back kills by College Station’s Emery Goerig turned a potential opening-set loss into a 25-23, 21-7, 25-10 sweep by the Lady Cougars in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night.
The 12th-ranked Lady Cougars (7-2, 2-1) built on Goerig’s kills by dominating the final two sets with aggressive serving. Rudder (7-5, 0-3) struggled to receive and had a couple rough serving stretches. College Station ended the second set on a 10-1 run with Rudder’s lone point coming on a long serve by the Lady Cougars. College Station’s last six points came off serves by senior Macy Nugent with Rudder unable to return four of them.
Rudder played better in the third set, but College Station was in rhythm with nice plays from sophomore Riley Newton, junior Ana De La Garza, Emma Deegear and Shreya Sunkari.
“Part of our plan was to send the first ball over aggressive in hopes that we’d beat them out of their system, and when they send it back to us, we can set it up and run our middles or run a faster play or a faster offense,” College Station coach Kacie Street said.
Goerig led College Station with 10 kills. Junior setter Abby Peterek had 19 assists, including a great feed to end the first set with the 5-foot-11 Goerig hammering it home.
“I just knew it was neck-and-neck,” Goerig said. “Whoever was going to be more aggressive was going to win, so I just had to be more aggressive.”
It’s a role Goerig has grown into to complement the 5-5 De La Garza, 5-10 Sunkari and 5-10 Newton, who are usually the big hitters.
“[Goerig] has stepped up a lot for us offensively this year,” Street said. “When we’re in system and able to use her to her capabilities, she is usually very efficient and effective.”
Goerig helped College Station to an early lead in the second set and had two kills in the third set in helping the Lady Cougars to a 10-3 lead.
“Once we start being aggressive, we are really good,” Goerig said.
Rudder went toe-to-toe early with College Station, battling back from a four-point deficit for a 16-16 tie in the first set. The Lady Rangers also tied it at 21, 22 and 23 with an ace by senior Jordyn Woodard and kills by junior Asani McGee and sophomore Neeley Rutledge.
“Rudder came out exceptionally well,” Street said. “They had a lot of energy. They picked up a lot of what we were putting down, and we played pretty flat.”
Rudder sophomore Londyn Singleton also threw down a couple of kills to inspire her team, but the Lady Rangers couldn’t grab the lead down the stretch. They had six missed serves in the game, including two late.
“It’s a like a coach’s nightmare,” Rudder coach Jackie Pence said, “because if we steal that game, then the whole match is different. You know all of sudden they’re pressing maybe, and all of a sudden my kids have this new-found sense of hope.”
Goerig and the Lady Cougars turned Rudder’s hope into frustration.
“[Rudder] started to carry all the momentum, and we had to fight for it,” Street said. “I think it took a little bit of refocus. It didn’t matter how that first set was going. We just need to close and that became our mindset at the end. But I give a lot of credit to Rudder’s defense, because they brought the energy and we had to really step it up.”
The Lady Cougars were coming off a 16-25, 25-13, 25-27, 25-21, 15-9 loss on Friday at seventh-ranked Magnolia West, which is tied with second-ranked Brenham for the district lead.
“We came in thinking, ‘Oh, it’s Rudder,’” Goerig said. “But in reality, we just need to come in and do our best.”
Serving brought out the best in College Station.
“The serving definitely picked up,” Street said. “We started hitting our targets a little bit better, just executed better overall.”
College Station junior Keira Herron had 11 digs and senior Kate McKinney added seven. Sunkari had two blocks.
McGee led Rudder with seven kills and two blocks. Singleton had five kills.
“We love [Singleton]. She just gives us a dimension that a lot of teams don’t see just because she plays from such a high point,” Pence said. “But Londyn is probably our most experienced player. She has been playing since she was little and you can tell.”
Rudder senior Gracie Menchaca had 14 digs, and senior Hailey Pohl added 14 assists and nine digs.
“I will say we’ll build on that first game,” Pence said. “We’ll just keep looking back to that, knowing that we can compete with the very best. We just have to be able to do it for a longer period of time.”
•
NOTES — Last week, Rudder played well in stretches of a 25-12, 25-4, 25-16 loss to Magnolia West. ... College Station swept Tuesday’s subvarsity matches with the JV winning 25-12, 25-10 and the freshmen teams winning 25-11, 25-9 and 25-19, 22-25, 25-22. ... College Station will play at A&M Consolidated on Friday, while Rudder will have Homecoming against Waller.
