College Station gives way to Magnolia in second half of district opener

MAGNOLIA — College Station’s defense held off Magnolia for almost 39 minutes, but it was the final nine that proved most crucial.

Magnolia scored twice in its final two possessions to take its first lead and secure a 27-16 win over College Station in a District 8-5A Division I opener Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs’ Mitch Hall had an 11-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter after Magnolia found two big holes for carries of 21 and 27 yards during their first possession of the second half, cutting College Station’s lead to 16-13.

College Station (2-1, 0-1) stopped Magnolia’s two-point conversion try then forced the Bulldogs to punt on their next three possessions. But the Cougars seemed to run out of gas in the fourth quarter and allowed the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) to score on Travis Moore’s 56-yard pass to Garrett Stone as Magnolia took its first lead. The Bulldogs padded it on Hall’s 6-yard touchdown run with 2:29 left and held on the rest of the way.

College Station head coach Steve Huff said his offense had a hard time finding a rhythm, forcing the Cougars to rely on kicker Dawson Schremp and the defense.