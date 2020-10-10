College Station gives way to Magnolia in second half of district opener

MAGNOLIA — College Station’s defense held off Magnolia for almost 39 minutes, but it was the final nine that proved most crucial.
Magnolia scored twice in its final two possessions to take its first lead and secure a 27-16 win over College Station in a District 8-5A Division I opener Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs’ Mitch Hall had an 11-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter after Magnolia found two big holes for carries of 21 and 27 yards during their first possession of the second half, cutting College Station’s lead to 16-13.
College Station (2-1, 0-1) stopped Magnolia’s two-point conversion try then forced the Bulldogs to punt on their next three possessions. But the Cougars seemed to run out of gas in the fourth quarter and allowed the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) to score on Travis Moore’s 56-yard pass to Garrett Stone as Magnolia took its first lead. The Bulldogs padded it on Hall’s 6-yard touchdown run with 2:29 left and held on the rest of the way.
College Station head coach Steve Huff said his offense had a hard time finding a rhythm, forcing the Cougars to rely on kicker Dawson Schremp and the defense.
“[Magnolia’s] defense is really, really good and we had great opportunities in the first half — we just didn’t take advantage of it,” Huff said. “That’s on us as coaches, but our defense played extremely, extremely well tonight, and my hat’s off to that side of the ball, but we have to match it on the other side.”
College Station built a 13-0 lead halfway through the second quarter thanks to 27- and 47-yard field goals by Schremp and an 8-yard touchdown run by Marquise Collins.
Magnolia scored its first points when Moore found Ben Coligan for a 24-yard touchdown pass on third-and 11 with 1:50 to go in the first half. College Station quickly answered with a 39-yard field goal by Schremp as time expired in the second quarter for a 16-7 halftime lead.
Penalties also stumped the Cougars on Friday. They overcame a first-and-20 in the third quarter, but after gaining a first down, a false start led to the team’s second thrown interception on a third-and-11. Then on their first possession of the fourth quarter, another 10-yard penalty pushed the Cougars into a second-and-20 hole they couldn’t get out of.
“We got some really crucial penalties at inopportune times,” Huff said. “We’d be moving the ball really well, then all of a sudden you look up and it’s first-and-15 because of something silly. That stuff just can’t happen, especially in a ball game like this.”
College Station will host New Caney Porter at 7 p.m. next Friday at Cougar Stadium. Magnolia travels to Lufkin.
