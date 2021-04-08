 Skip to main content
College Station girls wrestling team wins District 10-5A meet
The College Station girls wrestling team won the District 10-5A meet on Thursday at Cougar Gym, qualifying eight to the Class 5A Region III meet.

College Station had 163 points followed by Georgetown (84), Lampasas (68), Pflugerville Weiss (48), Pflugerville Hendrickson (42), Rudder (35), A&M Consolidated (31), Georgetown East View (16), Cameron (7) and Pflugerville (7).

Lady Cougars winning their weight class were Emily Huber (110 pounds), Alaina Abbey (119), Anastasia Guerra (128), Daisy Eager (148) and Alex Guerra (165). Huber, Anastasia Guerra and Alex Guerra each won two matches, while the others had to win just one. Anastasia Guerra defeated Rudder’s Abigail Mitchell in the title match 18-6. Eager defeated Rudder’s Tatum Pohl in the finals by fall at 5:11. Placing second for College Station were Dariana Cuenca (102), Abby Rodriguez (138) and Destiny Tuttle (185).

A&M Consolidated’s Sydney Perez won the 102 title by defeating Cuenca by fall at :41 to claim her second straight district title. Consol’s Brianna Young (138) finished fourth to earn an alternate spot at regionals.

Anastasia Guerra was named the meet’s outstanding wrestler, while College Station’s Dwight Mincher was named the coach of the year.

