College Station girls wrestling team goes undefeated in final day of Cougars' quadrangular meet

The College Station girls wrestling team beat Lampasas, Katy Paetow and A&M Consolidated at its quadrangular meet on Saturday at Wellborn Middle School. The Lady Cougars were led by Emily Huber, Alex Guerra, Anastasia Guerra, Abby Rodriguez and Alaina Abby, who all went undefeated. Vicky Wenger also earned wins for College Station.
The boys team went 1-2 with the lone victory coming against Lampasas. Josh Wenger and Grant Sutton each had three wins on Saturday. David Nguyen, Greyson Garcia, Damien Eimann and Diego Almanza also added wins. College Station will compete on Wednesday at Caney Creek.