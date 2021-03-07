College Station girls wrestling team goes 3-0 at Waller quad meet

WALLER — The College Station girls wrestling team beat Huntsville, Richmond Foster and Waller on Saturday at the Waller quadrangle meet.
College Station’s boys beat Waller and lost in close matches to Huntsville and Foster.
Anastasia Guerra, Emily Huber, Abby Rodriguez, JC Wenger, Damien Eimann, David Nguyen, Kellen Hapes and Grant Sutton each won three matches for the Cougars.
College Station will compete against Cypress Ridge and New Waverly on Thursday.
