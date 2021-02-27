College Station girls track team wins Ram Tough Relays

HOUSTON — Maddie Jones, Megan Roberts and Claire Spiller helped lead the College Station girls track and field team to the team title at the Claudio Garcia Ram Tough Relays on Saturday at Cypress Ridge.

Jones won the girls 3,200 meters in 12 minutes, 13.33 seconds and took second in the 800 (2:30.23). Roberts won the 1,600 (5:52.08) and placed second in the 3,200 (12:42.57), while Spiller won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 1 inch and placed second in the long jump (16-10).

The Lady Cougars also took second in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Claudio Garcia Ram Tough Relays

Here are the team standings and point scorers for the College Station girls track and field team Saturday at the Claudio Garcia Ram Tough Relays at Cypress Ridge in Houston.

Final team standings — 1. College Station 216, 2. Summer Creek 165, 3. Cypress Ridge 76, 4. Waller 66, 5. Cy-Fair 57.5, 6. Cypress Lakes 52.5, 7. Cypress Springs 19, 8. Aldine Eisenhower 0

3,200 meters — 1. Maddie Jones, 12:13.33, 2. Megan Roberts, 12:42.57, 6. Kendall Bone, 13:35.15

4x800 relay — 2. Katherine Brunson, Jadyn DeVerna, Xitlali Ramirez, Joelle Watt, 11:09.72