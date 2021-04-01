College Station girls track and field team wins District 19-5A crown

BRENHAM — The College Station girls track and field team won nine events and cruised to the team title at the District 19-5A meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

College Station’s Ana De La Garza won the girls shot put and discus, and Elnita Green won the 100 and 200 meters. Kelsey Slater also won the high jump, Claire Spiller the triple jump and Maddie Jones the 1,600.

In the relays, Aliyah Collins, Tanasha Thompson, Tamia Gooden and Green won the 4x100 for the Lady Cougars, while Ashonti Idlebird, Gooden, La’Ryaha Lewis and Collins won the 4x200.

College Station finished with 210.666 points with Katy Paetow second (113), Katy Jordan third (73) and Magnolia fourth (54). Magnolia West placed fifth (45) followed by Waller (41), A&M Consolidated (39), Brenham (24.333) and Rudder (17).

College Station qualified 20 individuals and three relay teams for the area meet set for April 15 in Montgomery.