College Station girls soccer team wraps up second place in 19-5A with win over Katy Paetow

College Station’s Emily Hord earned the shutout in goal, and the Lady Cougars used four second-half goals to put away Katy Paetow 5-0 on Friday night in District 19-5A girls soccer action at Cougar Stadium.

College Station honored Tania Aquino, Reagan Bethke, Jenna Black, Lauren Hanik, Adi Palacios, and Adriana Wagner before the game on Senior Night.

Bethke opened the scoring with a goal in the first half, while Kalan Breedlove, Elie Dang, Sarah Del Rio and Hanik each scored in the second half. Kylie McRaven assisted Dang’s goal.

College Station (17-4-2, 12-2) finished 19-5A in second place and will open the Class 5A playoffs against an opponent to be determined. The bi-district round is set for March 25-27.

College Station won the JV match 4-0. Ashlyn Turner scored two goals for the Lady Cougars (14-2-1, 10-1), while Reese Maxwell had a goal and an assist. Jillian Burns also scored a goal, and Arian Owens earned the shutout in goal.