 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls soccer team wins bi-district match over Porter
0 comments

College Station girls soccer team wins bi-district match over Porter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAGNOLIA — Shaley Lewis scored a pair of goals in a span of two minutes, and Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal for College Station as the Lady Cougars opened the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs with a 2-0 victory over New Caney Porter on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium.

Lewis scored in the 32nd minute to give College Station a 1-0 lead then added a second goal two minutes later after Kiley McRaven and Kalan Breedlove set her up with a combination play.

Elie Dang played well in the midfield for College Station (18-4-2), while defenders Lauren Hanik, Reagan Bethke, Adriana Wagner and Jenna Black helped keep the Spartans scoreless.

College Station will play either Pflugerville (17-2-2) or Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy (5-5-1) in the area round Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. Pflugerville and LASA played Friday night.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert