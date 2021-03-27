College Station girls soccer team wins bi-district match over Porter

MAGNOLIA — Shaley Lewis scored a pair of goals in a span of two minutes, and Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal for College Station as the Lady Cougars opened the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs with a 2-0 victory over New Caney Porter on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium.

Lewis scored in the 32nd minute to give College Station a 1-0 lead then added a second goal two minutes later after Kiley McRaven and Kalan Breedlove set her up with a combination play.

Elie Dang played well in the midfield for College Station (18-4-2), while defenders Lauren Hanik, Reagan Bethke, Adriana Wagner and Jenna Black helped keep the Spartans scoreless.

College Station will play either Pflugerville (17-2-2) or Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy (5-5-1) in the area round Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. Pflugerville and LASA played Friday night.