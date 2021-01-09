 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls soccer team ties Temple, loses to Klein Cain at tournament
0 comments

College Station girls soccer team ties Temple, loses to Klein Cain at tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station girls soccer team tied Temple 0-0 and lost to Klein Cain 1-0 on Saturday at the College Station ISD Classic at Cougar Stadium.

Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal for the Lady Cougars against Temple.

College Station’s JV team beat Temple 3-0 and Klein Cain 4-2. Reese Maxwell scored two goals against Temple, while Ashlyn Turner had one, and Ellie Hagen had an assist. Mackenzie Martin and Emily Hord shared the shutout in goal. Against Klein Cain, Turner scored two goals, while Reese Maxwell and Hord each had one. Maxwell and Turner each had one assist.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert