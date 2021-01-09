College Station girls soccer team ties Temple, loses to Klein Cain at tournament

The College Station girls soccer team tied Temple 0-0 and lost to Klein Cain 1-0 on Saturday at the College Station ISD Classic at Cougar Stadium.

College Station’s JV team beat Temple 3-0 and Klein Cain 4-2. Reese Maxwell scored two goals against Temple, while Ashlyn Turner had one, and Ellie Hagen had an assist. Mackenzie Martin and Emily Hord shared the shutout in goal. Against Klein Cain, Turner scored two goals, while Reese Maxwell and Hord each had one. Maxwell and Turner each had one assist.