College Station girls soccer team splits first two games of BV Cup

The College Station girls soccer team beat Caney Creek 4-0 on Thursday and lost to Pflugerville 3-1 on Friday in the Brazos Valley Cup.

Against Caney Creek, Simmy Ghosh, Elie Dang, Kylie McRaven and Shaley Lewis each scored a goal for the Lady Cougars, while Kelsey Slater had two assists, and Lewis had one assist. Keira Herron had the shutout in goal for the Cougs.

Sarah Del Rio scored College Station’s goal against Pflugerville.

College Station will face Killeen Shoemaker at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rudder.

College Station’s JV girls team is 2-1 at this week’s Belton Blast. The Lady Cougars beat Leander Rouse 1-0, lost to Round Rock 5-0 and beat Round Rock Stony Point 1-0. Ashlyn Turner scored a goal against Rouse with Mackenzie Martin in goal to earn the shutout. Reese Maxwell scored College Station’s goal against Stony Point with Martin earning another shutout in goal.