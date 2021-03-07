College Station girls soccer team shuts out Waller 1-0

Goalkeepers Keira Herron and Mackenzie Martin and the College Station defense played well enough to make Adi Palacios’ late goal stand up for a 1-0 victory over Waller on Saturday in District 19-5A girls soccer action at Cougar Stadium.

With eight minutes left, College Station’s Shaley Lewis played a ball to Sarah Del Rio near the penalty spot. Waller broke up the attack momentarily, but Palacious got to the loose ball, beat two defenders and scored with a low shot just out of the keeper’s reach.