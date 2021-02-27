 Skip to main content
College Station girls soccer team shuts out Magnolia West
College Station girls soccer team shuts out Magnolia West

College Station’s Kelsey Slater and Kylie McRaven each scored two goals as the Lady Cougars shut out Magnolia West 6-0 on Friday at Cougar Stadium in District 19-5A girls soccer action.

Shaley Lewis and Sarah Del Rio also scored goals for College Station (13-3-2, 8-1), while Simmy Ghosh had two assists and Kalan Breedlove and Lauren Hanik each had one.

College Station won the JV match 8-0. Reese Maxwell had three goals for the Lady Cougars (12-1-1, 9-0), while Taylor Jennings had two and Jillian Burns, Cassie Watt and Celeste Arellano each had one. Jennings and Burns also had assists.

College Station will play at A&M Consolidated on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium.

