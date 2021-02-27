College Station girls soccer team shuts out Magnolia West

College Station’s Kelsey Slater and Kylie McRaven each scored two goals as the Lady Cougars shut out Magnolia West 6-0 on Friday at Cougar Stadium in District 19-5A girls soccer action.

Shaley Lewis and Sarah Del Rio also scored goals for College Station (13-3-2, 8-1), while Simmy Ghosh had two assists and Kalan Breedlove and Lauren Hanik each had one.

College Station won the JV match 8-0. Reese Maxwell had three goals for the Lady Cougars (12-1-1, 9-0), while Taylor Jennings had two and Jillian Burns, Cassie Watt and Celeste Arellano each had one. Jennings and Burns also had assists.

College Station will play at A&M Consolidated on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium.