College Station girls soccer team shuts out Magnolia West in 19-5A play

MAGNOLIA — Four different Lady Cougars scored, and Keira Herron earned another shutout in goal as the College Station girls soccer team beat Magnolia West 5-0 on Friday.

Shaley Lewis scored two goals for College Station (7-3-2, 2-1), while Kelsey Slater, Camila Del Rio and Adi Palacios each scored one. Anna Kjervfe, Kalan Breedlove and Lauren Hanik each had an assist.

College Station also won the JV match 7-1. Reese Maxwell had a hat trick for the Lady Cougars JV (7-1-1, 3-0), while Jillian Burns had two goals and Logan Auckland and Ashyln Turner each had one. Turner also had three assists, and Burns and Auckland each had one.

College Station will host A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Stadium. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.