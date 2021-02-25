College Station girls soccer team shuts out Katy Paetow 8-0

College Station’s Shaley Lewis scored five goals and the Lady Cougar soccer team cruised past Katy Paetow 8-0 in District 19-5A action Wednesday.
Anna Kjervfe, Sarah Del Rio and Simmy Ghosh also scored goals for College Station (12-3-2, 7-1), while Kelsey Slater and Adi Palacios each had two assists and Ghosh had one.
Keira Herron and Emily Hord combined in goal for the shutout. It was the 150th shutout in the program’s history, which includes 227 total matches.
College Station will host Magnolia West on Friday at Cougar Stadium.