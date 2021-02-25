 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls soccer team shuts out Katy Paetow 8-0
0 comments

College Station girls soccer team shuts out Katy Paetow 8-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Shaley Lewis scored five goals and the Lady Cougar soccer team cruised past Katy Paetow 8-0 in District 19-5A action Wednesday.

Anna Kjervfe, Sarah Del Rio and Simmy Ghosh also scored goals for College Station (12-3-2, 7-1), while Kelsey Slater and Adi Palacios each had two assists and Ghosh had one.

Keira Herron and Emily Hord combined in goal for the shutout. It was the 150th shutout in the program’s history, which includes 227 total matches.

College Station will host Magnolia West on Friday at Cougar Stadium.

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M National Signing Day Special

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert