College Station girls soccer team shuts out Brenham 2-0

College Station’s Shaley Lewis and Elie Dang each scored a goal, and the Lady Cougars held off Brenham 2-0 on Wednesday in District 19-5A girls soccer play at Cougar Stadium.

Simmy Ghosh had an assist for College Station (10-3-2, 5-1).

College Station won the JV match 7-0. Jillian Burns scored four goals, while Robin Loopstra, Taylor Jennings and Ashlyn Turner each scored one. Loopstra also had three assists, and Megan Miles had one.

The Lady Cougars will play at Katy Paetow at 7 p.m. Friday (JV at 5 p.m.).