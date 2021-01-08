College Station girls soccer team shuts out Belton to open season

College Station’s Kalan Breedlove scored on an assist from Reagan Bethke in the first half, and Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal as the Lady Cougar soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 victory over Belton on Friday in the College Station Classic.

College Station’s JV tied Belton 0-0 with Mackenzie Martin and Emily Hord splitting time in goal to share the shutout.

College Station will play Temple at noon Saturday followed by a match against Klein Cain at 4 p.m. at Cougar Stadium. The JV matches will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.