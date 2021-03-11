College Station girls soccer team scores big upset of Magnolia to stay in 19-5A title race

The College Station girls soccer team ended sixth-ranked Magnolia’s perfect season and in turn kept their hopes alive of winning a ninth district title in nine seasons.
Shaley Lewis opened the scoring late in the first half, and Kalan Breedlove added a goal in the second half to give the Lady Cougars a 2-0 victory on Thursday at Cougar Stadium, ending the Lady Bulldogs’ winning streak at 19.
“Obviously, I want to be district champs. That would be a fantastic thing, a great thing for the girls, especially after we opened district with a loss,” College Station Stoney Pryor said. “We’ve given our self a chance, and we have to have Consol win, but I really do hope all these teams are making each other better.”
College Station (17-4-2, 11-2) lost to Magnolia 1-0 to open 19-5A play but remained in the hunt for the title with Thursday’s win. To keep their district title streak alive, the Lady Cougars will have to beat Katy Paetow and have their neighbors, A&M Consolidated, win at Magnolia (19-1, 12-1) on Friday, the last day of the regular season. If that happens, Magnolia, College Station and Consol will be co-champs. Magnolia needs a draw to claim the title outright.
“I am going to be [Consol’s] biggest fan,” Pryor said.
For now, Pryor is a fan of his team, which had a few dodgy moments but gave as good as it got.
Kelsey Slater set up Lewis on the first goal with a nice pass. Lewis’ shot from an angle got past the outstretched arms of Magnolia goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson, hit the far post and caromed into the net for a 1-0 lead with 5:28 left in the first half. It marked the first time this season the Lady Bulldogs had trailed.
Thirteen minutes into the second half, a series of College Station passes set up Adi Palacios, whose shot was bravely saved by a charging Sanderson. But the ball bounced back to Breedlove, and with Sanderson scrambling to get back in position, she calmly hit a shot over everyone to give the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead.
The two goals matched the number of goals the Lady Bulldogs had surrendered in the previous 19 matches.
Laney Gonzales did her best to get Magnolia back in the game in the final 20 minutes. Despite going against the wind, she just missed wide from 25 yards, hit the upright from 35 yards and again missed on the one opportunity she had after getting behind the College Station back line.
“That [shot that hit the post] was unbelievable and probably would have changed the complexion of the game,” Pryor said. “I thought our girls played really, really hard and inspired. I told them I think it’s the best we’ve played all year. It’s a good time to play your best, and now they’ve shown they have the ability to do that, and so we have to continue to replicate.”
Led by Reagan Bethke, College Station’s back line handled a late test with hustle and good tackles, none bigger than senior Adriana Wagner’s takeaway of Madeline Ellis near the penalty spot.
College Station nearly scored before the first minute had elapsed in the first half. Kylie McRaven had space just inside the box, and her shot was deflected by Sanderson onto the crossbar and over for a corner kick.
Magnolia’s best first-half scoring opportunity came in the 16th minute when Gonzales left-footed a shot from 30 yards that nearly caught College Station goalkeeper MacKenzie Martin off her line. With the wind carrying the ball toward the goal, Martin drifted back and made a save over her shoulder, holding onto the ball while coming dangerously close to falling over the goal line.
“It will be great to watch on film,” Pryor said. “As soon as that ball was shot I went, oh, that is dangerous. That was unbelievable, and that was a key part of the game to give her a bunch of confidence and everyone else confidence.”
Minutes before Lewis’ goal, Wagner passed to Palacios, whose through ball set up Lewis in the box. Sanderson came off her line and forced a corner kick. Lauren Hanik sent a crossing pass into the box after a short corner kick, but the ball harmlessly crossed the six-yard box.