College Station girls soccer team scores big upset of Magnolia to stay in 19-5A title race

Kelsey Slater set up Lewis on the first goal with a nice pass. Lewis’ shot from an angle got past the outstretched arms of Magnolia goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson, hit the far post and caromed into the net for a 1-0 lead with 5:28 left in the first half. It marked the first time this season the Lady Bulldogs had trailed.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, a series of College Station passes set up Adi Palacios, whose shot was bravely saved by a charging Sanderson. But the ball bounced back to Breedlove, and with Sanderson scrambling to get back in position, she calmly hit a shot over everyone to give the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead.

The two goals matched the number of goals the Lady Bulldogs had surrendered in the previous 19 matches.

Laney Gonzales did her best to get Magnolia back in the game in the final 20 minutes. Despite going against the wind, she just missed wide from 25 yards, hit the upright from 35 yards and again missed on the one opportunity she had after getting behind the College Station back line.