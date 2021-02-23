 Skip to main content
College Station girls soccer team rolls past Rudder
College Station girls soccer team rolls past Rudder

Kylie McRaven, Shaley Lewis, Jenna Black and Simmy Ghosh each scored a goal as the College Station girls soccer team defeated Rudder 4-0 in District 19-5A play Monday night.

McRaven had two assists, while Lauren Hanik, McRaven and Lewis each had one for College Station (11-3-2, 5-1).

College Station also won the JV match 3-0 with goals from Reese Maxwell, Ashlyn Turner and Jillian Burns. Maxwell and Burns also had assists for the Lady Cougars (11-1-1, 6-0).

College Station will play at Katy Paetow at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

