College Station girls soccer team rolls past Rudder

Kylie McRaven, Shaley Lewis, Jenna Black and Simmy Ghosh each scored a goal as the College Station girls soccer team defeated Rudder 4-0 in District 19-5A play Monday night.

McRaven had two assists, while Lauren Hanik, McRaven and Lewis each had one for College Station (11-3-2, 5-1).

College Station also won the JV match 3-0 with goals from Reese Maxwell, Ashlyn Turner and Jillian Burns. Maxwell and Burns also had assists for the Lady Cougars (11-1-1, 6-0).

College Station will play at Katy Paetow at 6 p.m. Wednesday.