College Station girls soccer team rolls past Rudder 4-0
College Station girls soccer team rolls past Rudder 4-0

The College Station girls soccer team defeated Rudder 4-0 in 19-5A play Monday night as Kylie McRaven, Shaley Lewis, Jenna Black and Simmy Ghosh scored goals. McRaven had two assists, while Lauren Hanik, McRaven and Lewis each had one. CS (11-3-2, 5-1) will play at Katy Paetow at 6 p.m. Wednesday. CS won the JV match 3-0 with goals from Reese Maxwell, Ashlyn Turner and Jillian Burns. Maxwell and Burns had assists for the Lady Cougars (11-1-1, 6-0).

