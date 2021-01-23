College Station girls soccer team rally to beat Austin 2-1

GEORGETOWN — Kalan Breedlove scored on a free kick from 30 yards with 11 minutes left, and the College Station girls soccer team held on to beat Austin 2-1 on Saturday to close out play at the Governor’s Cup.

Austin scored on a header 13 minutes into the second half for a 1-0 lead, but College Station tied it at 1 when Breedlove took a pass from Kelsey Slater 15 yards out and fired a shot over Austin’s goalkeeper to the far post.

The Lady Cougars (5-3-2, 0-1) will return to District 19-5A play against Rudder at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Stadium. The JV match is set for 5 p.m.