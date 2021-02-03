College Station girls soccer team rallies late to beat A&M Consolidated 2-1

The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team is on a run of eight straight district titles, so being outplayed and eventually falling behind in the first half against rival A&M Consolidated meant something needed to change in the second 40 minutes.
The Lady Cougars came out far more aggressively after halftime, pressed up front and in the midfield and got their reward with two late goals to gladly walk away with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Cougar Stadium.
“I didn’t feel like we were challenging and certainly not winning very many balls in the middle of the field, and [the Lady Tigers] are very talented, have a good plan, are fast and capable of sending good through balls or over the top balls, so we had to worry about that defensively,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “But really we needed to nip it in the bud before they got the ball in midfield. We were being timid, not being aggressive and when we won the ball we just kind of was smacking it and it goes to them and they just restart. So we talked about being more confident and about playing with some passion and competitiveness.”
The renewed spirt and plan worked.
With a little over eight minutes remaining, College Station’s Kelsey Slater sent a pass to Shaley Lewis, who slotted a shot just inside the near post to square the match at 1. Five minutes later Kalan Breedlove took advantage of a poor clearance attempt and fired a shot from just outside the penalty box that slipped under the crossbar for the game-winner.
“She has a strong leg ... and she has a very powerful shot and accurate high shot,” Pryor said.
The Lady Cougars (8-3-2, 3-1) could ill-afford a loss to Consol after falling to Magnolia earlier in district play. With the win they pulled even for second with the Lady Tigers (6-2, 3-1) in the 19-5A standings.
College Station showed new life early in the second half when a Breedlove cross found Adi Palacios, who struck a volley well from just outside the 6-yard box but sent it wide.
“They were a little more aggressive [in the second half], but I thought we were the better team for about 72 minutes, and the last 8 minutes we had a no-call that didn’t go our way, and I think the girls allowed that to dictate the momentum for the next 30 seconds,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakely said. “This just proved we need to put a complete game together the next time they come.”
Two freshmen and a senior combined to put the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard in the 18th minute. After the ball bounced around just outside the penalty box, center midfielder Grace Tomlinson angled a pass to senior captain Abby Ross, who chipped a cross near the 6-yard box that Kate Homeyer redirected into the goal for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers, who had the better of play in the first half, also hit the post when Ross’ first touch of a crossing pass from just inside the box found a gap in the College Station backline but not the net. Consol freshman Kira Merrill also tested Lady Cougar goalkeeper Keira Herron on a hard shot from an angle after being set up by a Homeyer through ball.
College Station’s most dangerous opportunities came on crosses from the right side. Slater sent a ball over the head of keeper Reagan Lee that just crept by the far post. Twenty-five minutes in, Camila Del Rio got a head on Slater’s next cross, but Lee was well positioned to gather the first shot on goal by the Lady Cougars.
“It’s a good rivalry, and like I told the girls, we have to get out of our own way and win this game,” said Blakely, who had four freshmen on the field for most of the match. “We are over the moon about the future here, and we have a heck of a senior class. We put 90% of the game together, and if we can play the whole 100, then we are good enough to go toe-to-toe with anyone in this region.”