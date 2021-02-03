College Station girls soccer team rallies late to beat A&M Consolidated 2-1

“I didn’t feel like we were challenging and certainly not winning very many balls in the middle of the field, and [the Lady Tigers] are very talented, have a good plan, are fast and capable of sending good through balls or over the top balls, so we had to worry about that defensively,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “But really we needed to nip it in the bud before they got the ball in midfield. We were being timid, not being aggressive and when we won the ball we just kind of was smacking it and it goes to them and they just restart. So we talked about being more confident and about playing with some passion and competitiveness.”