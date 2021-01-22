 Skip to main content
College Station girls soccer team plays Leander Rouse to tie at Governor's Cup
College Station girls soccer team plays Leander Rouse to tie at Governor's Cup

GEORGETOWN — The College Station girls soccer team tied Leander Rouse 0-0 on Friday at the Governor’s Cup.

Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal for College Station (4-3-2).

The Lady Cougars will play Austin at 10:50 a.m. Saturday to wrap up play at the tournament and finish nondistrict play.

