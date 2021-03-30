College Station girls soccer team loses to Pflugerville in area playoffs

But Pflugerville’s Isabella Alamo scored two goals in less than five minutes to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.

The first came with slight controversy as Ramirez-Valdez ran into Lady Cougars’ goalkeeper Kiera Herron before Alamo popped a shot over and in from 30 yards with 20:44 left in the first half. The contact prompted College Station coaches and players to plead for a foul, but the official let the play stand. The second goal came with no issues as Ramirez-Valdez crossed to Alamo, who turned and scored from 10 yards with the ball sneaking past a diving Herron on the left side of the goal.

Pflugerville expanded its lead with 5:11 left in the first half as Kyndahl Britton trapped the ball, turned and fired from 32 yards for a commanding 4-1 lead.

“They had a number of people who could really control the ball and put the ball right where they wanted, and then, honestly, I thought they capitalized whenever something went their way,” Pryor said. “And unfortunately we weren’t able to capitalize on those things from our end.”

College Station controlled possession in the second half and put a few shots on goal, but the Lady Cougars weren’t able to put pressure on Pflugerville by finding the back of the net.