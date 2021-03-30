College Station girls soccer team loses to Pflugerville in area playoffs

The College Station girls soccer team had held its previous five opponents scoreless, but the Lady Cougars struggled to contain eighth-ranked Pflugerville, falling 4-1 in the Class 5A area playoffs on Tuesday night at Cougar Stadium.
With the loss, College Station’s season ends at 18-5-2 overall after finishing second in District 19-5A with a 12-2 record. Pflugerville advances to the regional quarterfinals and will face A&M Consolidated as the Lady Tigers defeated Austin McCallum 5-0 in the area round Tuesday night.
College Station lost to Pflugerville 3-1 on Jan. 15 in nondistrict play.
“We’ve played them before. We knew they were good,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “Really, the game was very competitive and back-and-forth even with the scoreboard being 4-1. It doesn’t quite look that way, but I thought it was a very good game. I think our girls should be very proud of the way they played.”
A good scoring chance for College Station quickly turned into Pflugerville’s first goal. The Lady Panthers cleared the ball after the Lady Cougars put a shot attempt on goal, and Pflugerville’s speedy forward Isela Ramirez-Valdez split two College Station defenders and scored from 20 yards to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead with 25:02 left in the first half.
College Station quickly responded as Kelsey Slater made a strong crossing pass to Camila Del Rio, who scored from 10 yards to tie the game with 21:14 left before halftime.
But Pflugerville’s Isabella Alamo scored two goals in less than five minutes to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
The first came with slight controversy as Ramirez-Valdez ran into Lady Cougars’ goalkeeper Kiera Herron before Alamo popped a shot over and in from 30 yards with 20:44 left in the first half. The contact prompted College Station coaches and players to plead for a foul, but the official let the play stand. The second goal came with no issues as Ramirez-Valdez crossed to Alamo, who turned and scored from 10 yards with the ball sneaking past a diving Herron on the left side of the goal.
Pflugerville expanded its lead with 5:11 left in the first half as Kyndahl Britton trapped the ball, turned and fired from 32 yards for a commanding 4-1 lead.
“They had a number of people who could really control the ball and put the ball right where they wanted, and then, honestly, I thought they capitalized whenever something went their way,” Pryor said. “And unfortunately we weren’t able to capitalize on those things from our end.”
College Station controlled possession in the second half and put a few shots on goal, but the Lady Cougars weren’t able to put pressure on Pflugerville by finding the back of the net.
“It just didn’t go our way and I’m proud of them for finishing and playing 80 minutes and leaving it all on the field,” Pryor said. “We just came up short.”
For just the second time in the program’s nine-year history, College Station failed to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Pryor said this Lady Cougar team was resilient and eager to learn and improve after replacing 12 seniors from last season and changing the team’s traditional formation.
“One thing I’ve told them all year long ... wins feel great and losses feel terrible, but they don’t define who you are,” Pryor said. “And things that they did all year long and the way that they played and grew and developed and bonded as a team and got better as soccer players are the things they should really be proud of and hold their heads up about.”