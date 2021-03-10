College Station girls soccer team blanks Brenham 5-0

BRENHAM — College Station’s Lauren Hanik scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Cougar soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Brenham in District 19-5A action Tuesday night.
Kylie McRaven, Adi Palacios and Cam Del Rio added goals for the Lady Cougars (15-4-2, 11-2) and Shaley Lewis, Adriana Wagner and Tania Aquino had assists.
College Station won the JV match 5-0 to improve to 9-1 with goals from Cassie Watt, Jillian Burns, Ashlyn Turner, Logan Auckland and Taylor Jennings.
College Station will host Magnolia at 6 p.m. Thursday.
