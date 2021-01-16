College Station girls soccer team beats Shoemaker in final game of Brazos Valley Cup

The College Station girls soccer team closed out the Brazos Valley Cup with a 6-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker on Saturday. College Station (3-2-1) scored five goals in the first half with Adi Palacios accounting for three of the Lady Cougars total goals.

Palacios notched in her first goal off a penalty kick to make it 4-0 in the first half. She made her second goal right before halftime off a nice assist from Simmmy Ghosh and Kylie McRaven, and later turned an interception in the second half into College Station’s final point of the day.

Kelsey Slater started the scoring frenzy, taking a shot from the corner of the penality box at the 33:36 mark. McRaven then connected with Shaley Lewis, who fired a shot off Shoemaker’s goalie for a 2-0 lead. Lewis scored again in the half with Slater picking up the assist. Keira Herron got the shutout for College Station. The Lady Cougars will start District 19-5A play on Tuesday at Magnolia.