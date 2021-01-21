 Skip to main content
College Station girls soccer team beats Leander to open Georgetown tournament
GEORGETOWN — College Station’s Shaley Lewis had a goal and two assists, and Kelsey Slater and Anna Kjerfve each scored a goal as the Lady Cougar girls soccer team shut out Leander 3-0 to open play in the Governor’s Cup on Thursday.

Simmy Ghosh and Tania Aquino helped set up Lewis’ first goal. Lewis played a ball over the Leander defense to Slater, who gave College Station (4-3-1) a 2-0 lead midway through the second half. Kjerfve knocked in a header off Lewis’ corner kick to end the scoring.

College Station will continue tournament play at 12:40 p.m. Friday against Leander Rouse followed by a game against Austin at 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

