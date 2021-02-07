College Station girls soccer earns a shut out against Waller in District 19-5A play

The Lady Cougars (9-3-2, 4-1) took control early as Shaley Lewis found Adi Palacios behind the Lady Bulldogs’ defense and Palacios scored for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Kelsey Slater finished off another pass from Lewis for College Station’s second goal, and Kalan Breedlove scored two goals in the second half to close out the game. Junior goalkeeper Keira Herron earned the shutout for College Station.