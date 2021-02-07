College Station girls soccer earns a shut out against Waller in District 19-5A play

The College Station girls soccer team earned a shutout on the road, beating Waller 4-0 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
The Lady Cougars (9-3-2, 4-1) took control early as Shaley Lewis found Adi Palacios behind the Lady Bulldogs’ defense and Palacios scored for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Kelsey Slater finished off another pass from Lewis for College Station’s second goal, and Kalan Breedlove scored two goals in the second half to close out the game. Junior goalkeeper Keira Herron earned the shutout for College Station.
The Lady Cougars JV team also earned a 4-0 victory with goals from Ashlyn Turner and Robin Loopstra. Mackenzie Martin and Emily Hord earned the shutout for College Station, while Jillian Burns, Reese Maxwell and Turner had assists.
College Station will host Brenham on Wednesday at Cougar Field.