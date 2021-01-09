College Station girls powerlifting team wins Cameron meet

CAMERON — Sidney Shipley, Fayth Ham and Jenna Champlin won their weight classes to lead the College Station girls powerlifting team to the team title at the Cameron meet Saturday.

Shipley won the 148-pound class and was named the girls outstanding lightweight lifter of the meet. Ham won 165 and was named the meet’s outstanding heavyweight lifter, and Champlin won 198.

College Station’s Reese Sigler (132), Hannah Scott (165) and Emily Thompson (220) also finished second, while Emma Hagerman (123) placed third and Madison Barber (148) placed fourth.

On the boys side, College Station’s Tommy Hession won 123 and was named the meet’s outstanding lightweight lifter. Ethan Hall (165) and Tanner Stone (220) also won their classes for the Cougars, while Shane Bellows (198) placed third, Daa’yan Ahmed (220) fourth and Jaxon Edwards (220) fifth.