College Station girls handle challenge from Magnolia for 63-56 win

“I know we made some early ones, which just really helped in terms of taking advantage of we got the opportunity, we got to the free-throw line, now we’ve got to make them count,” Symank said.

Magnolia continued to hang around in the second half, but the Lady Cougars held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless for over four minutes at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, which allowed College Station to build as large as a 15-point lead with just under 7 minutes to play.

While the Lady Cougars benefited from the foul line in the first half, they benefited from the lack of fouls at the end of the game. Magnolia drew within seven with 40 seconds to play, but with just one team foul against the Lady Bulldogs, College Station was able to play keepaway and run out the clock.

“I think we came out and gave a great second-half effort as far as some of the things that we knew we needed to improve on,” Symank said. “We knew we had to do a better job of creating offensive boards, and we knew we had to do a better job of executing what we wanted to offensively.”

Collins and Na’layjah Johnson led College Station with 18 points each, and Jaeden McMillin had 14.