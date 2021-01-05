College Station girls handle challenge from Magnolia for 63-56 win

College Station was challenged for all 32 minutes, but the No. 3 Lady Cougars got past Magnolia 63-56 on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym to finish unbeaten in the first half of District 19-5A girls basketball action.
“As we embark on the second half of district, we’ve got to continue keeping our eyes on the prize and we’ve got to start executing our game plans, too,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “We more than anything in the second half have to build some toughness.”
College Station (12-2, 6-0) was strong in the opening minutes and led 15-10 after the first quarter. But the Lady Bulldogs wouldn’t back down as Magnolia took a 16-15 lead with 6:40 left in the second quarter. It was the only lead the Lady Bulldogs (7-11, 3-3) would hold, however.
Despite being outscored in the second quarter, the Lady Cougars finished the first half on a 15-5 run to take a 30-21 lead into halftime. Junior point guard Aliyah Collins hit a deep 3-pointer from the right wing at the first-half buzzer.
“I guess one way or another I feel like it kind of got us going a little bit offensively, but at the same time, it doesn’t matter what we do offensively if we’re not getting up some transition buckets,” Symank said.
Making baskets wasn’t easy for College Station in the first two quarters, but the Lady Cougars often got to the free-throw line and cashed in, knocking down 12 of 13 attempts.
“I know we made some early ones, which just really helped in terms of taking advantage of we got the opportunity, we got to the free-throw line, now we’ve got to make them count,” Symank said.
Magnolia continued to hang around in the second half, but the Lady Cougars held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless for over four minutes at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, which allowed College Station to build as large as a 15-point lead with just under 7 minutes to play.
While the Lady Cougars benefited from the foul line in the first half, they benefited from the lack of fouls at the end of the game. Magnolia drew within seven with 40 seconds to play, but with just one team foul against the Lady Bulldogs, College Station was able to play keepaway and run out the clock.
“I think we came out and gave a great second-half effort as far as some of the things that we knew we needed to improve on,” Symank said. “We knew we had to do a better job of creating offensive boards, and we knew we had to do a better job of executing what we wanted to offensively.”
Collins and Na’layjah Johnson led College Station with 18 points each, and Jaeden McMillin had 14.
Leading the charge for Magnolia was senior Gabrielle Huetter, who scored a game-high 28. Huetter was strong at all levels, making plays on the low block while also knocking down four 3-pointers.
“She’s a tremendous athlete,” Symank said. “She’s an incredible player and she’s hard to guard, so we certainly gave her the respect she deserved, and either way we knew she was going to have hers.”
College Station starts the second half of district play with a big road test against No. 14 Rudder at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory. The Lady Rangers have won six straight district games since dropping their opener to College Station on Dec. 1. A win would give the Lady Cougars further control of the district.
“This is always a crosstown rivalry, so there’s lots to look forward to,” Symank said. “The kids are always going to show out. They’re going to play hard, and more than anything, we hope we can put together a game plan that is going to work well and put in the shots when we need to.”
College Station 63, Magnolia 56
MAGNOLIA (7-11, 3-3) — Gabrielle Huetter 28, Jade Bubke 8, Brynn Botkin 8, Sydney Holland 5, Krista Adamek 2.
COLLEGE STATION (12-2, 6-0) — Aliyah Collins 18, Na’layjah Johnson 18, Jaeden McMillin 14, Corhecia Thompson 6, Love Ryberg 5, Ruby Valasek 2.
Magnolia 10 10 16 19 — 56
College Station 15 15 18 15 — 63